Police have raced to reports of a man firing shots from a flat in London. Picture: Jake Logan
Breaking

Gun-wielding man fires shots from balcony

by Ellie Cambridge
22nd Apr 2020 7:49 PM

Armed cops have raced to reports of a man firing shots from a balcony in the UK.

Police urged people in Chatham, Kent, to stay away as they deal with frantic residents' claims a man is wielding weapons on a balcony.

A spokesman said: "Kent Police was called at 8.35am on Wednesday, April 22, to a disturbance at a flat on Dock Head Road, Chatham.

"Members of the public reported seeing a man on a balcony with weapons and patrols, including armed officers, are at the scene making inquiries."

 

Kent Police tweeted: "We are currently assisting @KPTacOps with an incident at #Dockside in #Chatham.

"Numerous roads closures in place and therefore we kindly ask you to stay away from the area. Thank you for understanding in this matter."

Cops have surrounded the Dockside Outlet Shopping Centre, near to the flat where the man was spotted.

A police helicopter is said to be hovering over the area.

A neighbour who lives close to the mall told Kent Online: "There was a lot of banging just over an hour ago, I just assumed it was construction workers.

"There was armed police outside The Range who waved everyone back, they moved towards the noise.

"Staff at The Range have been trying to catch everyone and get them into the shop.

"Someone across the way shouted about someone having a gun. There's a police helicopter flying above."

More to come

