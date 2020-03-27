Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NRL Rd 1 - Dragons v Wests Tigers
NRL Rd 1 - Dragons v Wests Tigers
Opinion

Hands up who'll miss the Footy

Matt Seaniger
by
27th Mar 2020 11:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FRIDAY night is just not going to feel right.

For as long as I can remember, Friday night has been about watching the footy - rugby league in my house, though AFL and rugby union get some love.

Who else can remember when Channel 9's broadcast was delayed by an hour so they could air Burke's Backyard at 7.30pm?

My Dad couldn't help himself and had to find out progress scores.

He thought he was good at not letting on what was happening in the games, but we could all tell because if the team he liked was winning he would stay awake.

If the team he didn't want to win was winning he would fall asleep and snore loudly on the couch.

When I moved out of home, the tradition of Friday night footy came with me.

Sometimes at the pub, sometimes at a friend's house or sometimes at my house, but without fail I have had to watch.
Now it is not possible, it does feel sad to me, which is strange given the magnitude of the issues the world is faced with.

Why would not being able to plonk my big butt down on the couch to watch grown men belt into each other for an hour and half be such a loss?

The only thing I can put my finger on is comfort.

There is something comfortable or familiar about coming home from a hard week at work and knowing you can have a cold beer and unwind in front of the footy.

So, the challenge now becomes finding a replacement for the footy - Netflix? Old DVDs? Board games? Talking to the wife?

Whatever fills the void, I will be sure to remind myself of how lucky I am to have the options, to have a healthy wife and kids and to have a job.

These are crazy times and will be hard to navigate, but if we keep calm, listen to the best advice available and think of the greater good, we will get through it.

And, with any luck, the footy will be back on my television before my wife realises how annoying I can be.

More Stories

coronavirus footy nrl opinion sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bindi Irwin shares wedding snap

        Bindi Irwin shares wedding snap

        Celebrity Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell have shared an intimate picture of their wedding after they decided to get married ahead of strict coronavirus measures.

        Coronavirus in Queensland: all you need to know today

        Coronavirus in Queensland: all you need to know today

        News Queensland shuts its borders, spike in cases continues

        School staffer in lockdown after coronavirus contact

        premium_icon School staffer in lockdown after coronavirus contact

        Health A staff member at a Sunshine Coast primary school is in self-isolation after coming...

        Sunshine Coast's 46 coronavirus cases: What we know so far

        premium_icon Sunshine Coast's 46 coronavirus cases: What we know so far

        Health Total number of COVID-19 cases on Coast climbs to 46