Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Rugby League

Heads continue to roll at NRL as Greenberg’s CFO axed

by Phil Rothfield, Sports Editor-at-large, Exclusive
4th May 2020 8:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The NRL's chief financial officer has followed his former boss Todd Greenberg out the door at rugby league headquarters.

The Daily Telegraph can reveal Tony Crawford packed up and left the NRL building in Moore Park on Friday and will not return.

Crawford has been blamed by the clubs for the game's precarious financial position that was largely exposed in the COVID-19 shutdown.

 

Relive classic NRL matches from the 60s to today on KAYO SPORTS. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

 

The NRL has been forced to take out a $250 million line of credit from UK financiers to get through the crisis and prepare for the May 28 return to football.

An NRL spokesman declined to comment on the development Monday night and Crawford did not take phone calls or reply to text messages.

It is believed he was on an annual salary of around $800,000.

Despite the NRL making a $30 million profit last year, Crawford has had a testy relationship with club powerbrokers over the distribution of funds.

Todd Greenberg quite as CEO of the NRL as the game struggled amid the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Getty Images.
Todd Greenberg quite as CEO of the NRL as the game struggled amid the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Getty Images.

 

The Daily Telegraph revealed recently that Greenberg was sacked on the day commission chairman Peter V'landys received an email from a club CEO about the lack of communication with the Crawford and the now departed CEO.

It is understood other senior executives are facing uncertain futures in a cost-cutting blitz being led by V'landys.

 

 

Originally published as Heads continue to roll at NRL as Greenberg's CFO axed

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus nrl nrl2020 todd greenberg tony crawford

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Winter is coming, but the big chill starts now

        premium_icon Winter is coming, but the big chill starts now

        Weather The forecast is for a chilly weekend for Queensland as an ‘icy blast’ pounds the state, but many won’t have to wait until tomorrow to drag out the winter woollies.

        Bully victim calls for Coast to spread kindness

        premium_icon Bully victim calls for Coast to spread kindness

        News A Mount Coolum resident, who led the first all-women charity team across the...

        ‘Curve smashed’: QLD records zero new cases

        ‘Curve smashed’: QLD records zero new cases

        News Coronavirus Queensland: Zero new cases recorded

        Full list: Jobs boom as Qld shares in $50m

        premium_icon Full list: Jobs boom as Qld shares in $50m

        Employment Qld jobs boost as $50m injected into 220 projects nationwide