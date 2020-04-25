Beach-goers continued to ignore social distancing rules as they flocked to the beach this morning.

Randwick Council was forced to close several beaches on Friday as hoards of people descended upon hotspots like Coogee and Maroubra Beach.

On Saturday, council opened the beaches for a brief window between 6am and 9am.

Despite issuing strict warnings for people to adhere to strict social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of the COVID-19, beach goers again ignored the message.

Beach-goers leave Coogee Beach after its closure today. Picture: Gaye Gerard

Police walk the esplanade at Coogee Beach. Picture: Gaye Gerard

The council also said the beach should only be used for exercise and people were asked not to linger.

The Sunday Telegraph's photographers were on hand at Coogee Beach just before 8am to capture people ignoring the message.

The beach was clsoed after 9am. Picture: Gaye Gerard

Images captured people standing well within the 1.5m space guidelines of each other while handing around on the sand.

Other people could be seen walking in groups.

On the promenade above the beach, walkers crowded the footpath on their morning walk along the beach.

Over the Anzac weekend, Randwick Council said beaches at Coogee, Clovelly and Maroubra will be open between 6am and 9am for exercise only before they are closed for the rest of the day.

The council said all other unpatrolled beaches will remain closed. These include Malabar Beach, Gordon's Bay, Frenchmans Beach, Congwong Beach and Yarra Bay.

Originally published as Heads in the sand: Beach-goers again ignore social distancing

Police patrolled exercise areas and a packed

esplanade at Coogee today. Pictures: Gaye Gerard