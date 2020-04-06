Menu
Health care workers still being hit with parking fees

Kirstin Payne
by and Kirstin Payne
6th Apr 2020 7:18 AM
HEALTH workers are seeking help with the cost of parking at the Gold Coast University Hospital during the coronavirus crisis - because they are driving to work to reduce community contact.

In a letter to the Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles, Mudgeeraba Member Ros Bates said staff were working extra hours and often to the point of exhaustion - and "deserve the full support of government wherever possible."

Queensland LNP Member for Mudgeeraba Ros Bates speaks during Question Time at Parliament House in Brisbane, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Photo: Glenn Hunt
She called on State Government to extend its support and provide free parking at the Gold Coast University Hospital and Robina hospital for all staff.

"While I am aware the multi-level carpark is independently owned, I believe it is within your department's ability to offer vouchers for our workers," Ms Bates wrote.

"As I understand it, many nurses and other hospital staff are being forced to park several kilometres away and walk to work, often starting or finishing their shift in darkness.

A Change.org petition calling for a discount in parking prices or free parking for the local health workers at the GCUH was also launched Friday, and has since attracted 479 signatures.

A nurse who spoke to the Bulletin said many of her colleagues were driving instead of taking public transport to reduce contact with the public.

"We don't get much of a discount, it is around $9 a shift and it isn't tax deductible," she said.

"We don't have the option of public transport right now, not if we want to keep properly isolated. I would like to see them help us out while all of this is going on."

Originally published as Health care workers still being hit with parking fees

