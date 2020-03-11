Heartbreaking truth behind mum’s dirty stove

This photo of a dirty stove top posted to Facebook by a struggling mum has laid bare the realities of parenting. Picture: Facebook/Mums who cook, clean and organise

This photo of a dirty stove top posted to Facebook by a struggling mum has laid bare the realities of parenting. Picture: Facebook/Mums who cook, clean and organise

An Australian mum's social media post has laid bare the realities of her mental health - fuelled by her constant struggle to "keep up".

Taking to a Facebook group, the woman shared three images showing her dirty stovetop along with an explanation outlining the ways she feels she is "failing".

"I feel like I'm letting the kids and partner down on the daily," the mother-of-three wrote adding: "my partner cooks most nights and either I vacuum and bathe the kids or he washes up and puts the bins out - vice versa.

"We live in a small cottage with three young kids. I like to be organised and like things being clean and tidy but I feel unorganised and like the house is a mess most of the time and I can't keep up."

RELATED: Mother recalls the heartbreaking phone call that changed her life

RELATED: Mum opens up about post-natal depression

This photo of a dirty stove top helped one mum share with others how she was struggling with her mental health. Picture: Facebook/Mums who cook, clean and organise

She explained while her partner cares for the dogs, chickens and the garden, she has clothes to wash every day "which is never-ending".

"I don't feel on top of anything. I want to study and get a career but I find even the thought of studies overwhelming - how I would even manage," she said.

"I went to uni o week [Orientation Week] and felt so lost and out of place."

The mum shared that she has anxieties and suffered from PTSD and is seeing a psychologist to overcome mental health issues and improve relationships.

"Life feels so ridiculously hard but it doesn't feel like I'm doing anything productive … yet daily it feels like I have so much to do."

She revealed among it all she still wanted to do the very best for her family. Picture: Facebook/Mums who cook, clean and organise

"I do try my best. I do feel like I'm failing, making dinners and shopping on such a tight budget I find the most challenging task."

She closed her missive by saying how she had attempted to clean her stovetop "which I've been putting off doing a deep clean for six months".

"Is there anything else I could use to get the rest off? Or just more elbow grease? Thanks, mums."

Her heartbreaking message struck a chord with many mothers in the goupt who said they too had struggled with the overwhelming burden of family life at times.

Other mums flooded her post to reassure the mother she wasn’t alone. Picture: Facebook/Mums who cook, clean and organise

One said: "Don't worry about schooling etc at the moment, focus on yourself and family!

While another added: "We are our own worst enemy. I say this from experience and going through the same thing at the moment. You are not alone."

A third chimed in to say "Being a parent can be overwhelming sometimes. I'm a full-time stay-at-home mum myself and lately, it feels like groundhog day.

"I make sure I take time out of my day to breathe and relax with a hot coffee and an episode or two of one of my shows with some snacks."

Another added: "Be kind to yourself. Everyone struggles. What you see on social media is a highlight reel."

A few also shared their best tips for restoring a dirty stovetop to pristine condition.

One said: "Buy Oven Power from Coles and put a spray bottle lid on it, spray on let sit for 30mins and wipe off little to no scrubbing needed. I swear by it."

While another said: "For the stove, I find sprinkling baking soda on all the dirty bits and then pouring on white vinegar works wonders!"