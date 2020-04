The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service has been tasked to North West Island.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service is responding to a suspected shark attack near North West Island.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed a critical care flight paramedic is on-board the helicopter and that a male in his mid-20s has been reportedly attacked by a shark.

North West Island is a coral cay in the southern Great Barrier Reef located 75 kilometres northeast of Gladstone.

No further details are known at this stage.