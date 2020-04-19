Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

‘He’s dead’: Neighbours heard screams for help after crash

by Danielle O’Neal
19th Apr 2020 3:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died and a woman had been rushed to hospital after a motorcycle crashed into a power pole on Brisbane's northside.

Sergeant Steven Wake said the pair were travelling on the motorbike along Nathan St, Brighton, about 7.30pm Saturday when they turned a bend and hit the power pole at the intersection of Saul St.

The driver, a man in his 40s, was declared dead at the scene.

A man has been killed and a woman injured in a motorcycle crash in Brighton. Picture: Danielle O'Neal
A man has been killed and a woman injured in a motorcycle crash in Brighton. Picture: Danielle O'Neal

The passenger, a female in her 30s, was taken to The Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Police closed off Nathan St, between Dunne St and Vancouver St, as the forensic crash unit conducted an investigation.

Residents of Nathan St told The Sunday Mail they heard a "kaaboom" at the time of impact, followed by the screams of a woman.

 

A motorcyclist has died in a crash in Brighton. Picture: Danielle O'Neal
A motorcyclist has died in a crash in Brighton. Picture: Danielle O'Neal

 

"She was yelling 'call an ambulance, call an ambulance' but then when paramedics arrived she was yelling 'he's dead'," one resident said.

"There were at least four ambulances, police cars, everyone... they came very quickly."

He said he had lived in the street for approximately 30 years and that this was the third motorcycle accident that's happened.

A motorcyclist has died in a crash in Brighton. Picture: Danielle O'Neal
A motorcyclist has died in a crash in Brighton. Picture: Danielle O'Neal

Originally published as 'He's dead': Neighbours heard screams for help after crash

More Stories

crash death crashes editors picks motorcycle death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Five new cases: Lowest rise in more than a month

        Five new cases: Lowest rise in more than a month

        Health Queensland recorded five new cases of coronavirus, with the state’s total number of cases now sitting at 999.

        The low bar for students’ home learning

        premium_icon The low bar for students’ home learning

        Education Coronavirus Qld: Two to three hours’ home schooling ‘enough’

        Q&A: Everything you need to know about Term 2

        premium_icon Q&A: Everything you need to know about Term 2

        Education Which children can go to school and how home schooling can work

        Cops dish out $100K in Covid-19 fines in just 24 hours

        premium_icon Cops dish out $100K in Covid-19 fines in just 24 hours

        News Police hand out $100K in Covid-19 fines to Queenslanders