Three taken to hospital after high school fume incident

The school office was "full of sick kids" according to one mum who rushed up to Laidley High after getting a phone call about an "air quality issue" at her daughter's school.

Laidley mum Alida Gedri said she feels in the dark after her daughter became ill after the high school fumes incident today.

Laidley State High School has now released a statement via its Facebook page, saying it considered the safety of its staff and students as its highest priority.

"Today at 11.30am one of the school buildings was evacuated as a precautionary measure, after an air quality issue was identified in the school's hospitality building," it said.

The statement said QFES and paramedics were immediately notified and attended the school to investigate, but the source of the chemical was still unknown.

It comes as QAS confirmed two adult females and a teenage male have been taken to hospital; one of them to Gatton Hospital and the other two to Laidley.

QAS senior operations manager Kevin Morgan said paramedics assessed patients who were suffering throat irritations and other minor elements following "some type of chemical incident"

Mrs Gedri received the call about 2pm from Laidley State High School saying her daughter had come down ill, after 21 students had been treated by paramedics for exposure to an unknown chemical.

Paramedics treated 21 students earlier in the morning, however, Mrs Gedri said her daughter only became ill later in the day.

"When I got there the office was full of sick kids," she said.

Mrs Gedri said her daughter, in year eight, was very sick in the stomach, had a sore throat and was woozy.

"The doctor said I have to keep an eye on her and if she gets worse to call an ambulance," she said.

"I made her have a shower in case anything was on her."

Mrs Gedri said the doctor was unable to fully diagnose her daughter because the chemical substance was unknown.

"My daughter said she had a drunk from the bubbler at the new block and the water tasted wrong, but she couldn't smell anything," she said.

The bizarre chemical leak comes less than 24 hours after the Laidley high school officially opened its new $10 million buildings.



TWENTY-ONE people at Laidley State High School have been treated for fume inhalation after a bizarre incident on Friday morning.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service is currently conducting atmospheric testing to discover why people at the school were having a reaction.

Emergency services were called about 11.30am.

Queensland Ambulance Service has four units on scene and is treating people. No one has been transported to hospital.

It is unknown how many students have been affected by the incident.