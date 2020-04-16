Gun, drugs seized in raid after alleged highway road rage

A quantity of weapons, drugs and cash seized from a Bellenden Ker residence. Picture: Supplied

TWO men have been charged after a police raid on a Cassowary Coast property which netted drugs, cash and multiple guns including one allegedly used in a terrifying road rage incident.

It is alleged the 40-year-old resident pointed the replica rifle at a truck driver through a car door on the Bruce Highway about 9am in the morning during February in an incident which detectives said left the driver fearing for his life.

The weapon was allegedly located inside the Bellenden Ker property, south of Cairns, during the raid on Monday.

Innisfail police Det Sgt Steve Bull said they also allegedly found three guns hidden in a PVC pipe in the shed, including a historic M1 carbine rifle - a brand used by the US military during World War 2.

He said they also seized a flare gun which had been modified into a 0.22 caliber pistol and a sawn off shotgun.

Innisfail police plain clothes Sen-Constable Dan Bratt with a quantity of weapons, drugs and cash seized from a Bellenden Ker residence. Picture: Supplied

Police also allegedly found a quantity of methylamphetamine, 101 cannabis plants, a significant amount of ammunition and cash.

Det Sgt Bull said the raid came about following information received from the public and a police investigation.

"We are always after information in relation to anyone who has these types of weapons," he said.

"All the weapons seized are capable of causing serious harm or death if left in the wrong hands.

"We are very keen to keep targeting these type of people."

Bellenden Ker man Wayne Mustafa, 40, appeared in the Innisfail Magistrates Court yesterday morning charged with 13 drug, property and weapon offences including dangerous conduct with a weapon linked to the alleged road rage incident.

He was granted bail and the case was adjourned until July 13.

A second man, a 41-year-old from Babinda, was also charged over the raid and is facing nine drug and weapon offences.

He is due to appear in court on July 13.

Originally published as Historic gun, drugs seized in raid after alleged highway road rage