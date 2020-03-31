Menu
Holy Batman! Comic hero spotted watching over Aussie city

31st Mar 2020 10:50 AM

EARLY morning commuters in Melbourne have been surprised to see the world's famous Dark Knight watching over them.

Photos of the comic hero standing on a railing beside a city intersection were shared on Facebook.

Melbournite Leon Sjogren said he spotted a guy dressed as Batman at 4.30am this morning.

Leon Sjogren | Facebook

"Good to know in these hard times we have someone watching over the City of Melbourne," he said.

Others were quick to point out in the current health climate, they were pleased to see he is taking necessary precautions.

"Well done Batman! Gloves, mask and isolating. You are an essential service."

To the man behind the Batman mask, whoever you are, thank you for the welcome comic relief (pun intended). 

batman comic hero melbourne offbeat
News Corp Australia

