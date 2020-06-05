SCARED: Coast woman fears hoons will crash into home

Neill and Christine Bucton from Granville with skidmarks in their street.Photo: Alistair Brightman

CHRISTINE Bucton is terrified a car will come crashing through the window of her home and kill or seriously injure herself or her husband, Neill.

The skid marks out the front of their Granville home are testimony to the constant hooning that goes on in their street and on roads nearby.

So far this year, more than 500 people across the Fraser Coast have been charged with hooning-related offences.

One night, Ms Bucton heard the pebbles in her driveway spray, before the familiar rev of the engine.

With their bedroom at the front of the home, Ms Bucton fears what could happen when she hears the sound of hooning in the early hours of the morning.

"We can hear them going up Kent St through the traffic lights," Mr Bucton said.

"They take off straight up Kent St, they don't have a damn who is front of them."

Mr Bucton has contacted police twice because of the hooning he has heard and has beeen dissatisfied with the outcome.

Mrs Bucton said she heard the noise at all hours of the day and night.

"I went for a walk to the park and it was on school finish time.

"They actually went up the school road a bit too fast."

When forced to stop at he giveway sign, Mrs Bucton said she heard the sound of brakes and then the revving as they prepared to take off again.

"It is unbelievable, that's what we are up against," Mr Bucton said.

They are far from the only people on the Fraser Coast who are suffering because of late-night hooning.

A Maryborough woman, who asked not to be named, said the problem had reached "plague proportions" in the city.

The woman said sometimes it was impossible to hear the television or radio because of the noise.



"Many times, my family and friends have to pause conversations until the annoyance has faded," the woman said.



The woman urged police to do more about catching the hoons.



She said the tragic death of Damian Lawton 26, on the weekend highlighted problems associated with the issue.



The motorcyclist was killed while allegedly evading police, who were called to the scene after complaints were made of excessive noise.



Mr Lawton died at the scene after he ran a stop sign and collided with a Holden Barina at the intersection of Woodstock and Neptune sts.