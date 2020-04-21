Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Business

Hope for frequent flyers as Velocity saved from scrapheap

by Michael Wray
21st Apr 2020 10:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Virgin Australia has formally entered voluntary administration, telling the Australian Stock Exchange this morning it has appointed Deloitte to restructure the debt-laden carrier.

The statement revealed the company's owned the popular Velocity Frequent Flyer program but it was a separate company and had not entered administration.

"Virgin Australia will continue to operate its scheduled international and domestic flights which are helping to transport essential workers, maintain important freight corridors and return Australians home," the statement says.

 

 

 

Chief executive Paul Scurrah and the current Virgin management team will support Deloitte administrators Vaughan Strawbridge, John Greig, Sal Algeri and Richard Hughes recapitalise the business and "help ensure it emerges in a stronger financial position on the other side of the COVID-19 crisis".

Originally published as Hope for frequent flyers as Velocity saved from scrapheap

More Stories

aviation editors picks travel velocity velocity points virgin australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What school looks like for returning students

        premium_icon What school looks like for returning students

        Education Teachers and students face an unprecedented start to school today with a focus on extraordinary hygiene and social-distancing measures as they return to classrooms amid...

        FREE TICKETS: Film festival reaches out to virus victims

        FREE TICKETS: Film festival reaches out to virus victims

        Your Story Covid-19 scare for Coast film boss prompts pivot to online festival

        Shock figure facing hospitals even before pandemic

        premium_icon Shock figure facing hospitals even before pandemic

        Health Qld emergency departments under pressure before coronavirus pandemic

        Premier refuses to release health advice on schools decision

        premium_icon Premier refuses to release health advice on schools decision

        Education Premier won't release info on schools decision