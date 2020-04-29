Horrific attack was ‘standard night’

A GOLD Coast man who punched the mother of his four-month-old in the face and called her a "slut" and "whore" told police it was a "standard night".

Harley Raymond Philp also put his hands around the woman's neck and squeezed and grabbed her chest and twisted.

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court to multiple charges including assault occasioning bodily harm and wilful damage.

Philp was using about a gram of the drug ice a day at the time of the attack, the court was told.

His partner was left with her cheek piercings bleeding and bruises to her face, neck and breasts, Crown prosecutor Natalie Lima told the court.

"She speaks of how exhausted she was on the night of the offending and describes a feeling of helplessness, weakness and shame when she looked in the mirror at the injuries," she said.

"She describes she fears for future romantic relationships that she will be assaulted again."

Philp, who has been in custody since May 21 last year, wrote to the woman three times while he was behind bars.

Judge Catherine Muir sentenced Philp to two years in prison with immediate release on parole.

"The complainant has been devastated and severely affected by your actions," she said.

The court was told that Philp and the woman had been in an on-and-off relationship for a number of years and had a baby together in January last year.

On May 1 last year they were arguing in their Gold Coast bedroom when Philp called the woman a "slut" and punched her in the face.

From there a struggle ensued during which Philp punched her in the face, put his arms around her neck and squeezed, grabbed her chest and twisted and punched her in the chest.

The woman at one stage felt like she was going to be killed and repeatedly asked for him to stop, the court was told.

Philp screamed she was a "slut" and a "whore" before throwing a pedestal fan to the ground.

The court was told that when questioned by police Philp told them it was a "standard night" and that they "had a bit of a verbal argument".

Defence barrister Kylie Hillard said Philp began to have drug issues at age 13 when he got addicted to pain killers after suffering from a ruptured spleen.

Ms Hillard told the court Philp had a plan to deal with his drug and anger management issues when released.

She said upon release he would be moving to Cunnamulla where he could complete the remaining six months of his mechanic apprenticeship.

