The 26-year-old man who died from injuries suffered in a shocking crash in Collinsville on Saturday night has been identified as Joshua Patrick Kenniff.

Emergency services attended the single vehicle crash on Garrick St, in the rural town at 9.50pm where they found Mr Kenniff's HiLux crashed into a tree.

The Ayr man was treated for critical injuries and transported to Collinsville Hospital where he was then flown to Townsville University Hospital.

Sadly, Mr Kenniff's injuries were too severe and he was declared dead upon arrival.

Police confirmed next of kin have been notified.

Mackay Forensic Crash Unit's Senior Constable Michael Parker offered condolences to the family and said it was devastating for everyone who knew him.

He said the young man was likely on his way home from a nearby party.

"It's such a tragic loss of life at such a young age and terrible for his family and those that knew him," Sen-Constable Parker said.

"Unfortunately car crashes can result in a sudden unexpected form of death that can have devastating impacts throughout the entire community for years to come."

Joshua Patrick Kenniff, 26, died after a crash in Collinsville.

Mackay Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.

It's the second horror crash to rock the tight knit community of Ayr in just a matter of months.

Taylah Pearson, 22, was taken off life support on May 18 surrounded by family at Townsville University Hospital.

Ms Pearson suffered serious head injuries after the quad bike she was passenger on flipped over on Old Home Hill Rd in Mcdesme, about 8.30pm on May 15.

Mount Louisa man Dion Zanetti died after crashing his car into a power pole on Beach Road in Ayr just after midnight on February 17.

He was a loving partner to Bree White and dad to a baby girl.

Originally published as Horror Collinsville crash victim identified