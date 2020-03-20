Hospital workers’ share harrowing stories

From living on instant coffee to going home and barely having enough food for the kids, these are the heartbreaking stories healthcare workers are sharing.

From living on instant coffee to going home and barely having enough food for the kids, these are the heartbreaking stories healthcare workers are sharing.

Hospital workers are sharing harrowing stories of the problems they're facing, reaching out to Aussies for help.

The Adopt a Healthcare Worker Facebook page is calling on people to come forward and support someone working on the frontline.

Now dozens of healthcare workers are sharing their stories, from living on instant coffee and crackers to running out of toilet paper and going home to no food for the kids.

Emergency department workers the Sunshine Coast University Hospital were among those to put out the call.

"We don't always get our meals, we often don't eat well," they said.

"Existing on bad instant coffee and crackers. Something as simple as dropping in some pizzas, a round of nice coffee or even a pack of lollies goes a long way to making us feel loved.

"We are here 24 hours a day, so anytime is a good time for us."

Nurses and doctors are feeling the pain of coronavirus. Picture: Kelly Barnes/AAP

One surgical registered nurse said she had been discriminated against because she was Chinese.

"I had few encounters that people told me to go back to China or stop spreading the virus, just because I'm Chinese," she said.

"I was upset since I've been living here for most my adult life and I'm dedicated to serve my community here, that's why I'm a nurse and volunteer at my local church.

"I'm not afraid of this virus and all in to fight it with my colleagues, guess I just need someone to share my feelings with since I don't want to put this on my family anymore."

One emergency department doctor said she never thought she'd get emotional over toilet paper after one "adopter" dropped some off.

Staff at Noosa had also run out of toilet paper.

A paediatric registered nurse said her family had just moved and times were crazy.

"We are doing OK but I'm stressed due to work I'm not able to get to the shops and can't do an online order," she said.

"So we are getting low on food and toilet paper. I'm managing with what we have but I'm super scared for the day we run out because everyone's panic buying.

"I don't want to see my kids go without, so we are feeding them up and whatever is left hubby and I will have.

"Fingers crossed this settles down soon but I have lost faith that it will."

Other people have also taken to helping doctors and nurses in other ways.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to raise money to buy hospital workers coffee and snacks to get through their shifts.

Originally published as Hospital workers' share harrowing stories