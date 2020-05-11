‘Too far’: TV host’s stunning Meghan backflip

Piers Morgan has said that he made things "too personal" with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - even admitting that he "took it too far".

The 55-year-old star is famed for his rants about the royal couple, previously branding 38-year-old Meghan a "shameless piece of work" who "forced" Harry to "ditch his family", reports The Sun.

But now Morgan has made a shock U-turn - and even confessed that he will change how he talks about the pair going forward.

Piers Morgan is one of the royal couple’s most high-profile critics.

Discussing Harry and Meghan in a new interview, the Good Morning Britain presenter shared: "Have I taken things a bit too far? Probably."

He surprisingly added to The Times: "Do I think that will govern and temper how I talk about them going forward? Absolutely.

"It's probably not wise, if you're a columnist, to make things too personal."

Over the years, Morgan has repeatedly criticised Meghan - branding her "fake", a "ruthless social climber" and accused her of using her marriage to "get to the top".

The media broadcaster has also described Prince Harry as hypocritical, accusing the Duke of "playing the victim."

He and Meghan had been on good terms before she met Harry, with the pair following one another on Twitter in 2015 - and Morgan claiming that she'd even given him preview episodes of her show Suits so he could watch before they aired.

Morgan also opened up about meeting Meghan for drinks in his local pub in 2016, sharing that the royal-to-be downed three Dirty Martinis, made with vodka, as he drank pints while they debated US President Donald Trump.

She married Harry in 2018.

Meghan was in the UK for Wimbledon, with Morgan recalling: "She said 'I'm in town, do you want to meet up?'

"I said yes - come to my local pub for a pint.

"It was very funny, there were five locals and talk about eyes popping when she came in."

He said that Meghan was a "lovely, normal" girl who had been struggling with the dating scene.

It was later reported Meghan had met Harry at around the same time; and Morgan was left fuming that the mother-of-one "ghosted" him as a result.

He seethed: "She met Prince Harry at the dinner that night, went on a solo date with him the next night, and I never heard from her again. Not a word. I'd been ghosted."

Harry and Meghan married in May 2018 and share one-year-old son Archie.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was reproduced with permission.

Originally published as Host's stunning Meghan backflip: 'Too far'