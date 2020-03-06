Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

How student got $1.1M credit limit

by Lea Emery
4th Mar 2020 8:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN international student used fake IDs to get more than $1.1 million in credit on 72 cards.

He blew almost $60,000 on technology, appliances and furniture.

When police cottoned on to Luqman Asghar, an Italian and Pakistani citizen, he hired a car, drove to Perth and tried to hop on a flight to Milan.

Asghar pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court yesterday to five charges including fraud, forgery and attempted fraud.

The business student and another man made fake IDs to apply for 72 credit cards.

Collectively, the cards had a limit of more than $1.1 million between July and September 2017.

Judge David Kent said the pair planned to use the cards at ATMs but when that did not work they went to stores such as Harvey Norman and purchased a number of goods.

"There was specialised machinery involved in the scheme which took place over a number of months and that included a specialised printer and an EFTPOS machine," he said.

The court was told the pair tried to apply for another 62 credit cards using fake IDs but were refused.

"Upon detection you tried to flee, you drove from the Gold Coast to Perth and were trying to board a plane to Milan," Judge Kent said.

The court was told Asghar offered to pay the money back before sentencing late last year.

However, police were unable to provide bank details to return the money to the victims.

Judge Kent declined to order Asghar to pay compensation as it was still not clear where the money was to be returned to.

Asghar was sentenced to two years prison, wholly suspended for a two-year operational period.

It is not clear if Asghar will be deported following the sentence or allowed to continue his study in Melbourne.

The court was told Asghar's family had moved from Italy to the United Kingdom.

More Stories

Show More
banking credit card debt credit card fraud editors picks money

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Noosa aged care resident drives through front window

        premium_icon Noosa aged care resident drives through front window

        News POLICE were called after a driver went through their front window at an aged care resort in Noosaville.

        Blast puts man in hospital with serious eye injury

        premium_icon Blast puts man in hospital with serious eye injury

        News A man left with burns and serious eye injuries

        Palmer attacks ASIC, will defend charges

        premium_icon Palmer attacks ASIC, will defend charges

        News Billionaire Clive Palmer has taken aim at the corporate regulator after it...

        2500 reasons a week to become a subscriber

        2500 reasons a week to become a subscriber

        News Join Australia's fastest-growing, best value news network