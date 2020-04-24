In only three months Sakaio Pakome has lost almost a quarter of his body weight after tipping the scales at 166kg.

Mr Pakome was struggling to walk up a flight of stairs after slowing piling on 50kg over the last five years.

After setting his new year's resolution to lose weight, Mr Pakome joined 5 Star Fitness Townsville's 12 week challenge in January with his fiance, Michelle and his sister-in-law.

"I never thought I would ever do a challenge because I thought I was too big for it but I really enjoyed it and Michelle pushed me pretty hard even though I was struggling at the time," he said.

Sakaio Pakome, pictured with his fiance Michelle, has lost 37.8kg in 12 weeks setting a new male record for the 12-week challenge at 5 Star Fitness Townsville.

Mr Pakome trained five days a week in the morning at 5 Star Fitness Townsville and at his home at night and started seeing results immediately.

In the first week alone Mr Pakome lost 4.8kg and overall has shed 37.8kg or 22.77 per cent of his weight and has set a new weight loss record for the male challenge.

The aged care activities officer said the hardest part about the 12 week challenge was sticking to a strict diet.

"Because my background is Polynesian we love to eat meat and big portions of food," he said.

"But I stuck to the meal plan for the full 12 weeks and I didn't have any cheat meals because I just wanted to be honest to myself and get the best results."

Straight after he was announced as the winner, Mr Pakome went clothes shopping and bought a brand new wardrobe.

"When I look in the mirror now it is so rewarding to see all my hard work that has paid off and it motivates me to lose even more weight," he said.

"It is good to fit into nice clothes that I enjoy wearing. I just feel good and I love myself again."

Mr Pakome said his ultimate goal weight was 95kg.

Originally published as How this man shed 37.8kg in 12 weeks