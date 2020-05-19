How to help the elderly during COVID-19

Priceline Gladstone Pharmacist Omar Elsayed shares some potentially lifesaving tips on how to care for over 60's during COVID-19 with Tyler Spinks of Tannum Sands.

THE global pandemic of COVID-19 has hit Gladstone residents over 60 particularly hard, but pharmacist Omar Elsayed has some lifesaving tips.

Many of Gladstone's older population have been strictly isolating and social distancing due to underlying health issues, and Mr Elsayed of Priceline Gladstone said there were ways we can keep them healthy, safe and sound at home.

"Those aged 60-plus with pre-existing conditions and indigenous Australians over 50 have been directed by authorities to remain self-isolated to avoid illness," he said.

"This is more important now with restrictions beginning to lift, schools reopening and the curve beginning to flatten.

"Now more than ever we need to be looking after those who are still vulnerable in our community."

Mr Elsayed said five things could improve their health and quality of life.

"Your local pharmacy may be able to drop medication straight to their door while adhering to social distancing," he said.

"Webster packs or sachets can be organised with their local pharmacist, which are essentially pill packs that are tailored to the individual and organised into times and doses.

Good hygiene and social distancing, Mr Elsayed said, would keep infection rates down.

"Ensure you wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap, keep 1.5m distance from everyone, especially the elderly, and greet them correctly with a wave or nod," he said.

"Make sure you are calling them to just have a chat, encouraging them to do the things they enjoy and engaging in small acts of kindness."

Another useful way of keeping older residents up to date with medication and the rest of the world is to teach them technology.

"Help them master an app to manage their medication safely from home or commit to taking over their medication management for them," he said.

"Priceline has just launched an app that allows you to manage your whole family's medications in the one spot.

"This provides full transparency to number of supply days left for your medication, how many repeats you have left, product information and you can even set dosage reminders."