How to limit virus spread while placing your council vote

Ipswich City Council election pre-polling at the Humanities Centre in Ipswich on Wednesday.

Ipswich City Council election pre-polling at the Humanities Centre in Ipswich on Wednesday.

RE-POLLING for the local government elections and Bundamba by-election started earlier this week, and many have taken the opportunity to get their votes in early as the region responds to the declaration of COVID-19 as a global pandemic.

On Tuesday, more than 95,000 people cast their votes across the state, in addition to the almost 74,000 people who voted on the first day of early voting.

Early voting hours were extended this week to allow residents more time to have their say ahead of election day.

Pre-polling centres can be found at Redbank Plains Shopping Centre, Springfield Tennis Centre, 1/14 Coal St at Bundamba, QG Hayden Humanities Centre in Ipswich and Yamanto Shopping Village.

As residents prepared to cast their votes, many said they were just looking to beat the crowds and limit the potential spread of coronavirus.

Voters have been urged to bring their own pen or pencil to polling booths, leave 1.5 metres between others in the queue, use hand sanitiser and collect how-to-vote information from a pile, not a person.

In addition, the ECQ is encouraging electors that are more vulnerable to COVID-19, including Queenslanders aged 60 and over, to vote early between 9am and 11am each day.

The official election day is Saturday, March 28.

EXTENDED HOURS

Wednesday March 18 and Thursday March 19: 9am to 9pm.

Saturday March 21: 9am to 5pm.

Wednesday March 25 and Thursday March 26: 9am to 9pm.

All other days will remain at their original opening hours of 9am-5pm in week one and 9am-6pm in week two.