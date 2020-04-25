Menu
Ready for dawn on Anzac Day ... your Virtual Candle, plus The Ode and The Last Post.
News

At home we will remember them: Anzac Day 2020 guide

by Justin Lees
24th Apr 2020 4:41 AM

Anzac Day 2020 will be like no other.

With public services, marches and other commemorative gatherings made impossible by coronavirus, Australians are being encouraged to mark the day from home.

A key part of that is the Light Up The Dawn initiative, backed by the RSL and News Corp, in which people will gather in their driveways, on their balconies or in their windows at 6am to listen to a streamed Dawn Service from the Australian War Memorial and hold up a candle or light.

To make this easier, we have created a Virtual Candle for you to turn your phone into a shining illumination, along with other relevant Anzac Day content: the traditional Ode and the Last Post.

Light Up The Dawn ... or have moments of personal reflection on Anzac Day.
You can use these to Light Up The Dawn or for moments of quiet personal reflection across the weekend.

It's free and really simple to get and use. Here's how:

- Go to this masthead's app, or website (desktop or mobile). If you're reading this online, just click here.

- Look for the Light Up The Dawn banner then click on it.

Navigate between the options.
- You'll land on the Light Up The Dawn landing screen, which has tabs saying Virtual Candle, The Ode and The Last Post.

- Click on the relevant tab to experience each part of the content.

- The Virtual Candle is exactly that: a calming, flickering candlelight.

- The Ode features the famous verse saluting our fallen, in text and read aloud.

Salute our veterans from 1900 to now.
- The Last Post features an audio recording of the bugle/trumpet salute and images of Australian service personnel across the decades, from the Boer War to Afghanistan.

Do use it as often as you like and share it on social and with your friends and family.

Let the memories burn on ... use the candle whenever you like.
Originally published as How to use your free Virtual Candle

Listen to The Ode and read along.
You can also hear The Last Post.
anzac day light up the dawn seniors anzac day 2020

        At home we will remember them: Anzac Day 2020 guide

