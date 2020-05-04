Howl of dingoes brings new problem for grazier

ANIMAL ATTACKS: Granite Belt grazier Del Mitchell is facing a new problem on her property – dingoes. Picture: Saavanah Bourke

AFTER a year of extreme hardship battling the prolonged effects of drought, a Granite Belt grazier thought she was finally in the clear.

That mindset quickly changed for Dalveen property owner Del Mitchell when she woke one morning to find 17 of her beloved sheep killed by dingoes.

With only 10 per cent of her original number of flock surviving her recent drought destock, Ms Mitchell was devastated.

"(Dingoes) have been giving us a terrible time lately," Ms Mitchell said.

"We lost 17 sheep in one day because of them.

Ms Mitchell has noticed an increase in dingoes on her property in recent weeks.

"We have really noticed a massive increase in numbers over the last couple of months.

"My brother lives at a property that is a little bit more isolated than us, about 3km from where we are, and he can hear them all howling of a night."

The timing was "unbelievable", she said, with calving season right around the corner.

"(Dingoes) are very clever. Instead of approaching the calves when all the mothers are around, they will target them when they are more isolated and vulnerable.

"They are definitely not silly."

With plenty of water, fodder and feed for her cattle, she hopes the destruction by dingoes doesn't ruin another year of calving.

"We already lost last year because of the drought. We don't want to miss that income opportunity again this year," she said.

"We have a fairly dingo-secure paddock that we hope will keep them safe."

On the brighter side, she said the current impacts of coronavirus weren't affecting her at all.

"We have always been in isolation out here and it hasn't stopped us from doing our jobs," Ms Mitchell said.

"If anything it makes shopping and those things a lot easier because we don't even have to leave the car."

Regardless of the outcome, Ms Mitchell said she would continue to do what she did best - remain positive.

"I never feel down," she said.

"Even in the middle of the drought, I don't let it affect me.

"I just look around and see all the animals and the lovely landscape. It makes me very happy."