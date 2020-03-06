Howzat! Bowler’s amazing 10 wickets in innings

Cricketer Jason Brooker who took an amazing 10 wickets for his side ICC Sharks against Port Noarlunga last Saturday. Picture: Tricia Watkinson

Jason Brooker is proof that you are never too old to achieve something special on a sports field – like take 10 wickets in one innings of a cricket match.

Added to that Brooker is 48, has never played outdoor competition cricket before his current two-year stint with ICC Sharks, and has just one previous haul of five wickets before his amazing break through.

Lining up for the Hackham-based Sharks against Port Noarlunga in the Adelaide and Suburban Cricket Association’s Section 5 competition, the Sharks’ C grade, Brooker returned the astonishing figures of 10/6 off 8.5 overs which included five maidens.

Not surprisingly Port was dismissed for 21 off 16.5 overs in pursuit of the Sharks’ 4/234. Six of Brooker’s victims were caught, two were bowled and two were LBW.

Brooker, of Glandore, who describes himself as a “left-arm medium pace inswinger’’ said he couldn’t believe his big day out.

“I must admit I am struggling to realise that it did happen,” Brooker said.

“Everything felt good on the day. I felt my shape was going well.

“But really the 10 wickets would not have happened if it was not for the awesome effort from the boys firstly with the bat and then the work behind the stumps from Declan Sutton and Jason Seymour. Without their catches I wouldn’t have got the 10 for. An awesome team effort I won’t forget in a hurry.’’

Surprisingly there is no other cricket experience of note for Brooker to fall back on.

“The only time I had played any outdoor cricket was for Blackwood High School back in the day,’’ Brooker said.

“There, I was striding out to the pitch with my helmet and gloves on, heading to the nonstriker’s end and then was run out without facing a ball. That was my cricket career.’’

Brooker, who owns business Blackwood Sound at Marion which sponsors the Section 6 competition, was persuaded by mates at the Action Indoor Sports at Morphett Vale (formerly Indoor Cricket Arena) where Brooker played to come out and give outdoor cricket a go.

While Brooker and his teammates are coming to terms with the amazing feat, ICC Sharks club veteran and club secretary Jason Carne also is looking on with admiration, even if it means one of his records is about to go.

“He is a really good club man who now has the club record for most wickets in an innings,” Carne said.

“But I still have the club record 13 wickets for a game – eight wickets in one innings and five in the other. But I have a feeling that might be broken too!’’