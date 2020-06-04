Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Multiple fire crews were called to a Bluewater home early this morning.
Multiple fire crews were called to a Bluewater home early this morning.
News

Huge fire claims home in early morning tragedy

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
4th Jun 2020 5:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Multiple emergency crews rushed to fight a huge fire that engulfed a Bluewater home early this morning.

Queensland Police Service were called to a home at Forestry Rd, Bluewater about 2.40am to reports a house was on fire.

Initial reports indicated two elderly residents were not accounted for, but they were found safe a short time later.

Multiple fire crews, police and paramedics were on scene where the fire had fully engulfed the home.

Originally published as Huge fire claims home in early morning tragedy

house fire townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Who will get $25k homebuyers handout

        Who will get $25k homebuyers handout

        Property The government will pay out grants of around $25,000 for people to build new homes or renovate – but not everyone will be eligible.

        Restrictions lifting: What you need to know

        premium_icon Restrictions lifting: What you need to know

        News Coronavirus Qld: What you need to know as restrictions are lifted

        How new runway was designed to take extra load

        premium_icon How new runway was designed to take extra load

        Business Airport confident new runway can handle 'significant' freights

        Border wars: Premier ‘no idea what she’s doing’

        premium_icon Border wars: Premier ‘no idea what she’s doing’

        News Premier has 'no idea' how much tourism industry is suffering