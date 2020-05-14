Hundreds of affordable units built for vulnerable residents

A $1 billion state government fund will deliver hundreds of dwellings for homeless and vulnerable across Melbourne and regional Victoria.

A $1 billion state government fund will deliver hundreds of dwellings for homeless and vulnerable across Melbourne and regional Victoria.

More than 2000 units for vulnerable Victorians will be provided over the next five years under a $1 billion state government fund.

Homes in Werribee and Doveton are already built, while more will open at places like Bundoora and Thornbury.

Set up in 2018, the Social Housing Growth Fund has created an ongoing investment pipeline for affordable homes.

Eligible community housing groups can access low-interest loans together with the fund to help deliver key developments statewide.

A render of units to be built under the $1B Social Housing Growth Fund. Picture: Supplied

More than 780 dwellings in 25 locations in Melbourne and regional Victoria are due to be completed by 2023 under the latest tranche of funding.

Aboriginal Housing Victoria units in Werribee and Doveton were the first finished under this funding round.

More homes are due to be competed this year in places like Grovedale, Mernda, Hampton Park and Thornbury.

Housing Minister Richard Wynne said everyone deserved the safety and security of a roof over their head.

"This program will deliver more than 780 new units (by 2023) to make sure people sleeping rough, at risk of homelessness, and those escaping family violence can find a home," he said.

Housing Minister Richard Wynne.

Treasurer Tim Pallas said the $1 billion fund was an invaluable chance for people to secure their own safe haven.

"Over the next five years, we will create up to 2200 new dwellings and leases for people who need accommodation," he said.

Housing projects are done on private, not-for-profit and local council land, and there's also a program of leasing properties from the private market.

The government said the fund followed years of underinvestment in social and affordable housing.

Meanwhile, business has joined forces with welfare agencies to ensure temporary housing for the homeless amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A rough sleeper in Melbourne CBD. Picture: David Caird

Serviced apartment provider Quest is providing the Salvation Army with accommodation at break-even rates under a scheme brokered by not-for-profit lobby group Housing for All Australians.

HAA founder Robert Pradolin, said the partnership was about ensuring that the most vulnerable Australians had a roof over their heads during the pandemic, and especially with winter approaching.

"We want everyone in our community to have a clean, warm and safe place to sleep at night," he said.

john.masanauskas@news.com.au

@JMasanauskas

Originally published as Hundreds of affordable units to be built for vulnerable Victorians