I love you: Girlfriend, mates’ tribute to 'biggest angel'

A young diesel fitter and much-loved friend has been remembered by hundreds of mourners after he was killed in a horrific crash last night.

Reece Williams, 19, was killed when the ute he was driving struck a culvert and flipped on its side along Hervey Range Rd about midnight.

The Alice River man was trapped in the car and died at the scene.

He was the only person inside the car.

The culvert on Hervey Range Rd where Reece Williams flipped his ute and died.

Reece's girlfriend, Rose Cash, said words could not describe her sadness.

"Heaven definitely gained the best and biggest angel that could've ever walked this earth," she said.

"I love you so much, and I miss you even more. Words can't describe the pain and sadness we all feel right now.

"You were the best man I knew and the best boyfriend and best friend I could've ever asked for. Please come back home to me and beefy."

Hundreds of people have shared their grief on social media, including long-term friends and colleagues.

Reece has been described as "the funniest bloke" who was a great friend to many.

Reece studied at Calvary Christian College in 2018 before graduating in diesel fitting at Tech-NQ.

Rose Cash, 17, and Reece Williams, 18 at Tech-NQ formal in 2018. Picture: Keagan Elder

Reece's friends shared tributes to their mate on Facebook.

"My heart is shattered. A beautiful boy taken away from us is so cruel," Linnie Vinton wrote to social media.

"Hug your loved ones tighter today, rest peacefully Reece. I'm sorry it had to be this way," Jasmine Manning also posted.

"Fly high brother gonna miss you but will never forget the good times we had why did it have to be you," Keegan Harvey said.

Ryan Jacob Lambert said, "Rest easy and fly high mate, I will always remember you throughout my childhood."

The grassy area where Reece Williams died after his car hit a culvert and flipped.

Stahr Dalseno said Reece was "one of the funniest boys I knew".

"Thanks for being one of my best mates and always making me and the boys p!ss ourselves in laugher every time we were with you."

"Love you brother you will be missed by many but never forgotten," Ryan Fisher said.