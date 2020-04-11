‘I’ll jump this table and hit you’: cop’s alleged threat

A VETERAN Queensland police prosecutor who complained he was shunned by colleagues and sent to work alone in the dog squad while under investigation at work for alleged misconduct, has been accused of threatening to hit his police boss when confronted with allegations.

Details of police prosecutor Jamie Baker's alleged threat to jump across a table and hit Inspector Dirk Petersen on the head during an ethical standards interview have emerged in documents filed in Brisbane Supreme Court.

Sgt Baker, 49, from Redcliffe, has sued the state of Queensland and Inspector Petersen for $1.2 million in damages, claiming he has been ostracised and shunned by colleagues due to untrue claims in documents published by the Queensland Police Service and circulated by the rumour mill while he was under investigation for five years.

The state and Insp Petersen deny the claims that they published defamatory statements contained in 16 written statements held by police and deny claims that Inspector Petersen is incompetent or biased or released Sgt Baker's personal details.

The statements include claims that Sgt Baker sent nude pictures of his wife to a swingers magazine and made false complaints.

Sgt Baker is seeking $389,500 in general damages and aggravated damages of $810,500, according to his latest claim filed in court last month.

Inspector Petersen, who was Sgt Baker's superior officer was assigned to investigate complaints made against Sgt Baker by Baker's ex-wife Peta Dubickas and her new husband Eammon Dubickas.

The complaints include claims that Sgt Baker posted pictures of his then wife in a Sunshine Coast swingers' magazine, and later reported Mr Dubickas to the Civil Aviation Safety Authority, twice having Mr Dubickas grounded from flying by the airline safety watchdog by arranging for false claims to be made alleging Mr Dubickas was unfit to fly.

Sgt Baker claims in court documents that he has not formally reported Mr Dubickas to CASA or Virgin Australia in relation to his medical conditions, but he admits he has reported Mr Dubickas to Virgin for calling him a c*** on a flight.

Eamonn and Peta Dubickas

Inspector Dirk Petersen. (Facebook image)

Inspector Petersen says in a witness statement filed as part of the case he believed Baker was about to jump across the table and make good his threat to hit him on the head when questioned about the complains on October 31, 2017.

Inspector Petersen states he braced himself because feared any punch by Baker could result in a fatal brain bleed because he had suffered an earlier serious head injury.

The police ethical standards investigation to Sgt Baker is ongoing and one of his complaints in his defamation claim is that it has dragged on.

Sgt Baker has been stood down from his prosecutor job since December 2016 - this means he cannot wear a police uniform, and cant have contact with members of public in his job, he states in court documents.

Sgt Baker singled out former Acting Deputy Commissioner Tony Wright for criticism, saying Wright failed to finalise the investigation before his retirement last September.

He alleges the allegedly untrue claims meant he was considered a "dog" in police culture, and sent to work alone in the dog squad for six months.

No court date has been set for hearing.

Sgt Baker is also Virgin Airlines, his ex-wife and her new partner for defamation in the District Court over statements made in the same police witness statements and in email correspondence.

That case returns to court on May 7.

Originally published as 'I'll jump this table and hit you': cop's alleged threat