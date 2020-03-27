Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Annie Liston outside Murweh Shire Council
Annie Liston outside Murweh Shire Council
Rural

Impending medical shortage in outback raises COVID-19 alert

Jorja McDonnell
26th Mar 2020 4:30 PM | Updated: 27th Mar 2020 9:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MEDICAL supplies are dwindling in the Murweh Shire, as the local council upgrades its emergency response level to 'alert'.

The shire has told visitors to stay away - not just to be in line with state and federal policies, but to stop Charleville from running out of medicine.

"Our health facilities have not been designed to cope with any major contagion and it is our concern that any further pressure on these resources will render treatment difficult," a joint statement from mayor Annie Liston and acting CEO Ken Timms read.

"There is a restricted Dental service operating from Charleville, but Chemists are currently experiencing shortages and may not be able to guarantee supplies should they be needed."

Because the local council does not operate any accommodation around the shire, they cannot close them to tourists.

However, it has closed the council-run tourist attractions and is advising visitors to postpone their trip.

"Council has now closed most of its facilities until further notice. These include the swimming pool, Cosmos Centre, planetarium, libraries, the visitor information centre, and the art gallery," the statement read.

"The RSL club, bowls club, and local pubs are closed for dining and drinking.

"Council does not own or operate any caravan parks or accommodation facilities, these are

operated by private enterprise; at this stage the majority are still open.

"If the situation or advice from Government changes significantly, Council will look at enforcing bans on any camping on its town commons or reserves.

"These are difficult times for us and for our local businesses, but for the time being we feel we will not have the facilities or amenities available to make your stay as enjoyable as it should be.

"Our advice is therefore to simply delay any travel plans to the Shire until given COVID-19 clearance by the Federal and Queensland Government."

More Stories

charleville coronavirus coronavirusoutback editors picks murweh shire council outback qld
Charleville Western Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bindi Irwin shares wedding snap

        Bindi Irwin shares wedding snap

        Celebrity Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell have shared an intimate picture of their wedding after they decided to get married ahead of strict coronavirus measures.

        Coronavirus in Queensland: all you need to know today

        Coronavirus in Queensland: all you need to know today

        News Queensland shuts its borders, spike in cases continues

        School staffer in lockdown after coronavirus contact

        premium_icon School staffer in lockdown after coronavirus contact

        Health A staff member at a Sunshine Coast primary school is in self-isolation after coming...

        Sunshine Coast's 46 coronavirus cases: What we know so far

        premium_icon Sunshine Coast's 46 coronavirus cases: What we know so far

        Health Total number of COVID-19 cases on Coast climbs to 46