Incredible messages sent by kids to Gold Coast police

LAST week an envelope was dropped off to the Elanora Police Beat with 'Hope this puts a smile on your face' written across the top.

Inside the envelope were letters from students at the Elanora State School, including four handwritten letters with drawings and messages.

Letter from Elanora State School students put a smile on Elanora Police faces. SUPPLIED

Students thanked officers for "keeping us safe", "catching bad guys" and "helping kids if they get lost in the shops".

Senior Constable Kurt Foessel said he has a close relationship with the school and has been the Adopt-a-Cop for the past 12 years.

"It was nice to see they took the time out to thank us," he said.

"I attended the Monday morning breakfasts put on at the school by the local Lions club until all this broke out.

"I sometimes help serve the breakfast but often I hang around and talk to the kids.

"It creates a positive interaction, instead of turning up for a burglary or graffiti and by the time the kids are teenagers we have built a good rapport with them"

Mr Foessel, who was awarded State Adopt-a-Cop of the Year in 2018, said the police appreciate supportive letters any time, but they mean a little bit more in the current environment.

"I shared the messages to our internal workplace for an encouragement for everyone," he said.

"It says to me we can all do this together."

