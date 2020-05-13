Menu
BUSTED: Coffs Harbour Traffic and Highway Patrol officers stopped a man at Dirty Creek on an international licence after he was detected allegedly going 164km/h in a 110km/h zone.
Crime

International driver in hire car busted 50km/h over limit

Jarrard Potter
12th May 2020 10:47 AM | Updated: 13th May 2020 9:57 AM
A MAN driving on an international drivers licence has had his driving privileges revoked and fined more than $2000 after police allegedly spotted him driving more than 45km/h over the speed limit south of Grafton.

Coffs Harbour Traffic and Highway Patrol officers were conducting stationary speed enforcement on the Pacific Highway at Dirty Creek on Saturday when around 5pm they allegedly observed a red wagon travelling in a southerly direction well in excess of the posted speed limit.

When officers conducted a speed check the driver was allegedly found to be travelling 164km/h in a 110km/h zone.

The male driver was stopped and produced an international drivers licence and was issued a $2482 fine for over 45km/h, and his driving privileges in NSW were suspended. The registration was not confiscated as it was a hire car.

clarence crime crime dirty creek nsw crime nsw traffic and highway patrol command pacific highway
