Subscribe
Ipswich man wins $1 million

28th Apr 2020 10:10 AM
ONE Ipswich resident is going to struggle to concentrate at work today, after he answered the phone this morning to be told he's now a millionaire.

He held the only division one winning entry in Gold Lotto draw 3968, and will be pocketing a nice tidy $1 million.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, bought his ticket online and said there was no way he was going to able to concentrate at work, instead thinking of where to buy his holiday home when the health crisis is over.

"Wow. I am in disbelief," he said. "I don't think I'm going to get through the working day, I'm going to have to call it!"

Contemplating life as a millionaire, the Ipswich player said he'd be spending the next few days searching for a holiday home.

"Gosh, I am just trying to comprehend everything at the moment," he laughed. "I will definitely keep working. I will buy myself a beautiful new car and a holiday home as well! I'm gobsmacked. This is unbelievable."

The winning numbers in Monday & Wednesday Gold Lotto draw 3968 on Monday 27 April 2020 were 45, 13, 42, 3, 44 and 39 while the supplementary numbers were 17 and 16.

There are more chances to win big with tonight's Oz Lotto offering $2 million, while Thursday's Powerball has $3 million up for grabs.

