Peter Foster with Elaine Miscall, Miss World runner up 1963.
News

‘It’s not real’: Foster’s grief as he farewells mum

by STAFF WRITER
18th May 2020 7:18 AM
LOUISE Foster-Poletti, the mother of Gold Coast conman Peter Foster, has been lovingly recalled as "the real entrepreneur of the family" at her funeral service.

Peter said he was struggling to comprehend she had gone after she passed away in the early hours of May 7 aged 88, leaving behind a legacy as a pioneer of the city and south-east Queensland real estate scene.

"It's not possible - it's not real," Peter told the service. "I've lost my best friend, my staunchest ally, my business partner, my mother, my entire world gone just like that.

"I was born, and from day one I was a mummy's boy.

 

Peter Foster at his mother’s funeral yesterday. Picture: Tertius Pickard.
"I often regret my mother had to wear the tag 'mum of conman Foster' rather than be recognised for her worth.

"That her achievements were out-shadowed by my mistakes - it wasn't fair because she was the real entrepreneur in the family."

Ms Foster-Poletti founded the real estate firm Foster and Stokes, with a former employee recalling previously that she was tough but fair, very good at sales, had a loyal client base and was "the first real estate woman in South East Queensland".

The funeral was held on the Gold Coast yesterday. Picture: Tertius Pickard.
The funeral was held on the Gold Coast yesterday. Picture: Tertius Pickard.

 

Peter told mourners: "When I made the decision to go on the run for a year, I must be the only person ever who went on the run with their mum."

He recalled how every night he would play the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra's God Save the Queen as his mum made her way to the dinner table, so as a fitting tribute it was played one last time as a pink Rolls Royce delivered her ashes for her final farewell.

Lionel Richie's Three Times a Lady played while photos of her life beamed across two large screens.

French champagne and a lavish feast was served to the friends and family gathered to say cheers and farewell to a real Gold Coast legend.

