SUFFERING IN SHORTAGE: Isla, Christie and Sonny Bloomfield struggle to find pasta and toilet paper on supermarket shelves.
Parenting

‘It’s stupid’: large families suffer in toilet paper panic

Georgie Hewson
19th Mar 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 5:00 PM
LARGE families are among those who will suffer the most if stockpiling shoppers continue to strip shelves and if purchase restrictions remain in place.

Warwick mother-of-four Christie Bloomfield was forced to split her weekly shop between three stores last week and was still unable to get everything she needed to feed her kids.

"The restrictions placed on packets of pasta are concerning because my kids probably go through almost a packet a day," she said.

"Then there's the toilet paper issue, we have about four rolls left and I haven't seen a pack in the shops for weeks."

Mrs Bloomfield said she understands the restrictions placed on purchases but they've put a strain on families who actually need larger quantities of groceries.

"Aldi at the moment is two bags of pasta per purchase so if I buy two and then my husband buys two, we're good for the next four days," she said.

"But even then, you get looks and comments.

"It's not like I'm 17 and just storing it in my cupboard.

"If you call making sure I feed my kids for the next couple of days stocking up, then I guess I am."

Teilah McKelvey says she's avoiding taking her children to the shops.

"It's very tense there and the shelves are bare, I'm trying not to expose them to that," she said.

"We try to make light of the toilet paper aisle being empty so they don't get overwhelmed."

Mrs Bloomfield said her eldest daughter was getting worried.

"It's stupid, but we'll just have to work with what we can at the moment and hope people stop stockpiling and think about the people in town who really need it."

