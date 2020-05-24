‘I’ve got nothing against police’, says man who stabbed cop

A man who plunged a 30cm hunting knife into a police officer's back later said watching video of the incident was "a bit upsetting", a court heard.

The story behind the attack, which was caught on shocking CCTV footage, can now be revealed after Mark Thompson, of Townsville in Queensland, pleaded guilty to wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

According to an agreed fact sheet tendered to Downing Centre District Court, security vision showed Thompson, 54, buying the knife at Paddy's Markets in Haymarket in Central Sydney on the morning of April 19 last year.

CCTV footage of the attack on police officer Hayden Edwards at Central Station in April last year.

That evening, Thompson went to Central Station where he drew the knife and stabbed Senior Constable Hayden Edwards.

The court documents state Thompson plunged the blade of the knife into the young officer's back in an upwards direction, piercing through his load-bearing vest and causing him to fall to the ground.

Other police officers rushed over and tasered Thompson, who later said: "I've got nothing against police, I'll tell you that much."

After viewing the CCTV footage, Thompson said that "it's obviously me - it's a bit upsetting".

Constable Hayden Edwards, pictured at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital after being stabbed at Central station.

"It's all just a bit of a blur," he said. "I seen some police and all of a sudden I remember really just losin' it, just lost the plot … and I went started goin' dizzy and stuff. Everythin' seemed to be goin' dark … I just remembered being tasered … I don't even remember putting a knife in anyone or anything."

When asked if he had bought a hunting knife at Paddy's Markets he said: "I don't want to answer."

Constable Edwards, who had just been transferred to Sydney from a rural posting in Moree, was rushed to hospital for surgery to close a 6cm wound on his spine.

Thompson, who has been behind bars since the incident, will be sentenced on July 22.

Originally published as 'I've got nothing against police', says man who stabbed cop