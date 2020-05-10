Menu
Jackie Trad resigns amid corruption probe

by Danielle O’Neal and Jo Glover
10th May 2020 1:10 PM
QUEENSLAND'S deputy premier and treasurer has resigned from her ministerial portfolio following news the state's corruption watchdog would be investigating claims she interfered with the recruitment of a school principal in her electorate.

In a press conference outside Parliament House today, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed Ms Trad had resigned from her ministerial portfolio responsibilities and announced several new appointments.

Health Minister Steven Miles has been appointed as the Deputy Premier and Cameron Dick has taken on the role of State Treasurer. Kate Jones has been appointed as Minister for State Development.

Craig Crawford will assume responsibility for Aboriginal and Torres straight islander partnerships. Glenn Butcher, previously an assistant minister, will join the State Cabinet as the Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing.

Ms Palaszczuk said these cabinet changes were "permanent appointments".

"Queenslanders expect my team and myself to be focused on dealing with the health and economic crisis that we have before us and that is absolutely my intention," she said.

Ms Trad's resignation comes after The Sunday Mail published details of an anonymous letter behind the Crime and Corruption Commission investigation.

The letter, dated September 4, claims Ms Trad potentially interfered with the selection process for the principal of the new Inner City South Secondary College in her South Brisbane electorate.

MORE TO COME

Originally published as Jackie Trad resigns amid corruption probe

