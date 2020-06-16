Menu
A high secutity yard at Woodford Correctional Centre. Picture: File photo by Chris McCormack.
Crime

Jailhouse knock: Prisoners sprayed after officer assaulted

Felicity Ripper
16th Jun 2020 11:15 AM
A PRISON officer is recovering after being struck in the face at Woodford Correctional Centre.

Queensland Corrective Services confirmed that the officer was injured after being approached by a prisoner on Sunday afternoon.

"The prisoner approached the officer after he failed to comply with a direction and struck an officer in the face," a statement released by QCS on Monday said.

"Other officers assisted and restrained the prisoner but were forced to use chemical agents on other prisoners who advanced towards officers."

The officer was assessed at the medical centre and is receiving further treatment.

QCS's statement said management and senior officers were continuing to support the officer as well as the officer's family and colleagues.

"Unfortunately from time to time our officers are required to put themselves in harm's way to ensure the safety and security of the community," the statement said.

"We are thankful for their commitment, and for the important role they play in making Queensland safer for all of us.

" … Every officer deserves to go home safely at the end of shift."

The statement said QCS supported its officers through training, equipment, technology, and policy support, but recognised it could not remove all risk from the workplace due to the "dynamic nature of correctional environments".

It's not yet known what action, if any, has been taken against the accused prisoner.

The Daily has contacted QCS for further comment.

