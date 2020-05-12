Jet skiers ordered back to shore in maritime blitz

MSQ Maritime Enforcement Team members Leon McKenzie and Rex Cresswell head out on the water for education and compliance operations in Gladstone.

JET skiers flaunting the laws were targeted by maritime inspectors over the weekend, as two unlicensed teenagers were fined and ordered back to land.

Maritime Safety Queensland general manager Angus Mitchell said two marine officers were kept busy over the weekend with lots of people out on the water.

"Two marine officers on jet skis carried out weekend patrols of popular waterways in the Gladstone region including Awoonga Dam, Gladstone Harbour, Fitzroy River and Great Keppel Island," he said.

"Of particular concern were two unlicensed teenagers operating a jet ski who were escorted back to land."

Safety and licensing were the primary focus of the operation, while speeding and alcohol were also targets.

"They logged about 600km and inspected about 80 vessels to check required safety equipment and licence requirements," Mr Mitchell said.

"The operation focused on providing safety advice and cautions, where required, however infringement notices were also issued to 17 people."

Operations in the Gladstone region are expected to continue for the next few months.

While enforcement and compliance were the focus of the operations conducted by MSQ Maritime Enforcement Team members Leon McKenzie and Rex Cresswell, people in boats, on jet skis and other watercraft were also educated on current laws.

"The main concerns identified were lack of offshore safety equipment and unlicensed operation," Mr Mitchell said.

"Three other vessels were found to be so deficient in safety equipment they were ordered to return to shore."

All recreational boats must carry an EPIRB, flares (two red, two yellow), firefighting equipment, a signalling device, a V-sheet to signal planes and a life jacket for every occupant.

It is recommended recreational boats also carry an anchor, a navigational chart, a compass, drinking water, oars or paddles, pumping or bailing equipment and a handheld GPS if there is no compass or chart.

For more information visit https://www.msq.qld.gov.au/Safety.