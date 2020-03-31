Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Kalki Moon's Rick Prosser.
Kalki Moon's Rick Prosser.
Business

Kalki Moon goes back to their origins with new merch

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
31st Mar 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BACK before coronavirus was a worry, businesses were making plans as normal and for Kalki Moon's Rick Prosser, that meant designing their Easter line.

Now, even though there is uncertainty, the lines are still going ahead, with a range of shirts, hoodies and bar runners soon to be up for grabs.

Mr Prosser said they were excited to showcase their new designs featuring a newly made logo designed by Chris Costa.

 

Kalki Moon's new design for its merchandise designed by Chris Costa.
Kalki Moon's new design for its merchandise designed by Chris Costa.

"We are pretty proud of the story of how we started so we thought we would put it on the shirt and make it our new design," Mr Prosser said.

Kalki Moon is frequently referenced as being born out of the Bundaberg cane fields, partially because the name came from the sight of the full moon rising over the cane fields in Kalkie.

The designs will be online throughout the week and will continue to be sold throughout the year as a branding addition.

The designs are also available at the cellar door.

The timing seems fitting as Kalki Moon celebrated their third birthday on Wednesday.

Despite the cancellation of their birthday party, which was due to be held on Saturday, they still celebrated the momentous occasion by using their new custom-made pot.

Given the name after his late grandmother, Mr Prosser said "Marie" would hold 1000 litres and they were able to do the first gin run with her on their birthday.

bundaberg brewery bundaberg business bundaberg coronavirus kalki moon newsmail
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New Aussie booze restrictions to control stockpiling

        premium_icon New Aussie booze restrictions to control stockpiling

        Smarter Shopping Australians now have more limits on the amount of alcohol they can purchase over the counter and online as liquor retailers roll out tougher measures.

        ELECTION DAY THREE: Suarez leads, but no corks popping yet

        premium_icon ELECTION DAY THREE: Suarez leads, but no corks popping yet

        Council News Stay tuned throughout today as the official count gets underway

        Mayor makes it to three terms, but who's joining him?

        premium_icon Mayor makes it to three terms, but who's joining him?

        Council News Mystery surrounds who will join Mayor Mark Jamieson in new council

        'Not mucking around': New virus limits from today

        'Not mucking around': New virus limits from today

        News States, territories to decide whether to make new rules enforceable