Kylie ‘furious’ at Kris over billionaire saga

Kylie Jenner is furious with her mum Kris over claims she lied about the beauty mogul's $1 billion fortune.

Sources told The Sun the 22-year-old is refusing to take the momager's calls after Forbes dropped bombshell reports at the weekend she may have forged tax filings.

An insider said, "Kris - who reportedly gets 10 per cent of Kylie's deals - is in panic mode.

"Kylie won't answer the phone for Kris and is at a loss over who to trust."

The source added: "Kris is petrified Kylie could sack her or cut her off so tensions are at an all-time high."

The business magazine claimed the Kylie Cosmetics founder "inflated the size and success of her business for years" and determined she's not a billionaire.

"Forbes has recalculated Kylie's net worth and concluded that she is not a billionaire," reporters Chase Peterson-Withorn and Madeline Berg claimed.

They alleged: "Kylie's business is significantly smaller, and less profitable, than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets, including Forbes, to believe."

MORE: New streaming service Binge launches in Australia

Forbes then claimed the Kardashians went to "unusual" lengths to prove just how wealthy Kylie was, which included "inviting Forbes into their mansions and CPA's offices, and even creating tax returns that were likely forged."

The magazine had previously labelled the star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which is streaming its new season on Binge, the youngest self-made billionaire in 2019, and she was able to maintain that status in 2020, even after selling 51 per cent of her Kylie Cosmetics company to beauty giant Coty in a deal valued at $1.2 billion.

Kylie Jenner's 2018 Forbes cover.

Soon after the most recent article came out, Kylie took to Twitter to deny Forbes' claims.

She wrote: "What am I even waking up to. I thought this was a reputable site. All I see are the a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol.

"I've never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period."

She also shut down claims she forged her tax returns.

“even creating tax returns that were likely forged” that’s your proof? so you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am i reading. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020



Kylie could potentially face "serious jail time" if she were "dumb enough" to submit false tax filings to the IRS, a lawyer told The Sun.

Beverly Hills criminal defence lawyer Adam Michael Sacks said it would be a "very serious offence" if she'd forged documents.

Kylie posing at her new $36 million home.

The lawyer added that while it is "highly unlikely" the reality star was dishonest with the government, she could "face serious jail time" if she did lie.

"It's very hard to believe someone at her level would risk major tax fraud. It's all about vanity for her as it is for a lot of people who reach for the title of 'billionaire'."

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Kylie 'furious' at Kris over billionaire saga