Lawyer of accused hit-and-run killer seeks subpoena

LAWYERS for a British man accused of killing a Gold Coast father in a hit-and-run have issued a subpoena to the Roads and Maritime Services.

The order issued by the court requires the RMS to produce more information.

Graham Belcher, 52, faces seven charges after he was allegedly involved in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Tweed Valley Way and Riverside Drive, Tumbulgum on September 2, 2019.

Belcher was extradited from Queensland just hours after the incident.

He was arrested at Brisbane International Airport trying to board a flight to Hong Kong.

Scott Rose, 39, a father of two who worked for Village Roadshow theme parks, was pronounced dead at the scene, while another man was taken to The Tweed Hospital with chest injuries.

Belcher's case returned to Tweed Heads Local Court yesterday after a case conference between his lawyer and the Director of Public Prosecutions on April 9.

The court was told a subpoena was issued to the RMS, who requested an extensive for a week.

Pleas are yet to be entered. His case will return to court on April 29.