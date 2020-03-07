Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Firefighters at scene of plane fire on side of Landsborough Highway at Longreach Airport. Photo by Greg Weir / CQ Plane Spotting Blog
Firefighters at scene of plane fire on side of Landsborough Highway at Longreach Airport. Photo by Greg Weir / CQ Plane Spotting Blog Greg Weir
News

Light plane on fire on side of highway

Kerri-Anne Mesner
7th Mar 2020 4:20 PM | Updated: 4:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 4.35PM: FIREFIGHTERS have extinguished a fire in a plane that was on the side of a highway.

Crews were called to the fire on the side of the Landsborough Highway, at the Longreach Airport, about 4pm today.

The pilot was reported to be out of the plane when crews arrived.

Firefighters at scene of plane fire on side of Landsborough Highway at Longreach Airport. Photo by Greg Weir / CQ Plane Spotting Blog
Firefighters at scene of plane fire on side of Landsborough Highway at Longreach Airport. Photo by Greg Weir / CQ Plane Spotting Blog Greg Weir

4.20pm:EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a light plane on fire on the side of a highway.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are believed to be on scene extinguishing a fire among the landing gear.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said QAS were called to a light plane on fire off the Landsborough Highway at 4pm.

Reports indicate the plane is at the Longreach Airport near Gate one, to the side of the runway.

It is believed the pilot was out of the plane.

More Stories

Show More
airport fire landsborough highway light plane longreach
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        When not if: Coronavirus advice you need to know

        When not if: Coronavirus advice you need to know

        News Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young has made an urgent new plea to help stave off a coronavirus outbreak in the state for as long as possible.

        Noosa aged care resident drives through front window

        premium_icon Noosa aged care resident drives through front window

        News A male was assessed by paramedics at the scene

        Blast puts man in hospital with serious eye injury

        premium_icon Blast puts man in hospital with serious eye injury

        News A man left with burns and serious eye injuries

        Palmer attacks ASIC, will defend charges

        premium_icon Palmer attacks ASIC, will defend charges

        News Billionaire Clive Palmer has taken aim at the corporate regulator after it...