LIST: Coast businesses closing today

by ANDREW POTTS
23rd Mar 2020 12:30 PM
SOME of the Gold Coast's biggest community facilities will close their doors today as wide-ranging measures to slow the spread of coronavirus come into effect.

Mayor Tom Tate has announced the indefinite closure of the council's city fitness centres and indoor sporting venues from close of business today in line with Prime Minister Scott Morrison's statement late last night.

Businesses and community fitness facilities are closing. Picture: Craig Whitehead
Businesses and community fitness facilities are closing. Picture: Craig Whitehead

"The City continues to review all non essential facilities and services to determine which of these can continue or will be modified having regard to the latest public health advice, and most recent decisions of the Federal and State governments," the council said in a statement

These closures include:

* All libraries

* All council-run swimming pools

* Fitness Centre at Gold Coast Aquatic Centre

* Fitness Centre at Palm Beach Aquatic Centre

* Gold Coast Sports and Leisure Centre

* Coomera Indoor sports Centre

* Carrara Indoor Sports Stadium

* Runaway Bay Indoor Stadium

coronaviruspromo

Other businesses which will close from noon:

* All pubs

* Gyms

* Registered and licensed clubs

* Licensed premises inside hotels

* Theatres

* Live music spaces

* Cinemas

* Casinos

* Nightclubs

* Southport Yacht Club, Main Beach/Hollywell/Oxenford

 

What's staying open

* Restaurants and cafes, though restricted to providing takeaway only

* Shopping centres

* Supermarkets

* Convenience shops

* Southport Yacht Club's Marina and hardstand/boat repair

* Beaches

 

Originally published as LIST: Coast businesses closing today

