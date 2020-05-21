Queensland Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington will introduce a bill into parliament today regarding youth justice legislation. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

SCRAPPING the Labor Government's controversial amendments to the Youth Justice Act will be a key part of a bill being introduced into State Parliament by the LNP today.

The Opposition will also call for the reinstatement of breach of bail as an offence and removing the principle of detention as a last resort.

The move comes after a huge spike in juvenile crime in the Far North and North Queensland at the start of the year following an amendment to the act which allowed juveniles to be released on bail "despite unacceptable risk".

Labor has subsequently announced it will review the legislation and may consider repealing it.

But the LNP is set to jump the gun today and leader Deb Frecklington said Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was "out of touch" if her government thought the problem had disappeared.

Crime figures across the Far North, including juvenile crime, have plummeted during the COVID-19 crisis.

"There has been several opportunities to fix Labor's soft youth bail laws but nothing has changed," Ms Frecklington said.

"The LNP want to bring consequences back to the youth justice system again."

Shadow Attorney-General David Janetzki accused the Labor Government of placing a greater priority on criminals' rights over community safety and said the crime dip was only temporary.

"As businesses re-open and lockdowns are relaxed, youth crime will rise once again, because Labor have failed to fix their soft bail laws," he said.

Originally published as LNP to call for change to Youth Justice Act