Macca’s 4am drive-thru queues shock

Fast food has been the first thing on the menu for many Kiwis as lockdown restrictions ease across New Zealand today.

But Twitter users have been reporting massive queues at Macca's as the burger giant reopened for contact-less drive-thru and delivery.

In Auckland, multiple McDonald's restaurants were seen with snaking queues in the early hours of the morning as people rushed to get their first taste of Maccas in almost five weeks, The NZ Herald reports.

Many customers said they swung past the takeaway joint on their way to work - but some have got up early just for the occasion.

There have been long queues at Macca’s in New Zealand as lockdown eases. Picture: Will Trafford

Lena Tiumalu, 18, is going for a double quarter pounder combo.

She's been waiting in the queue at Māngere since she finished her work shift at 3am. She's been missing McDonald's while it was shut during the country's level 4 restrictions.

Tai Perez and three mates arrived at 4am and were near the front of the queue. The line quickly grew behind them.

"We just wanted a munch, aye - so we broke the bubble and went to eat," the 19-year-old told the publication.

The group spent $100 between them.

"We got quarter pounders, Big Macs, drinks ... I've still got two cheeseburgers left but I can't finish them."

Perez is starting back at work in Manurewa today. He's planning to get KFC on his break.

A Baker's Delight, worker Vik Sach, who was "just stopping for a coffee as nothing else is open", was shocked by the queues and the lack of social distancing.

"There's a lot of groups in the car park and not much social distancing. It's actually concerning, but I hope everything will be okay."

Essential workers came to McDonald’s when their shift finished at 4am to mark the restaurant drive-thru’s re-opening. Picture: Will Trafford

One Macca's worker told the Herald there were "cheers and whoops" once the drive-thru finally opened this morning.

"People were queuing here from quite early," the worker said.

"It was quite cool to see so many people - the line went around the car park. It's gone now but the boss expects another rush at 7am."

On social media, the word Macca's has been trending as Kiwi's share their joy at getting their favourite fast-food fix.

Had my Maccas. Was yum. I'm good for the next 5 weeks now 🤷‍♀️ — Amy 🦄 (@readyplayeramy) April 28, 2020

I am in complete agreement. I just took my kids to the local Macca’s - their first time together out of our neighbourhood in 5 weeks! They LOVED it. #LockdownEnd https://t.co/6qCxjaEjGE — Casey Box (@box_casey) April 28, 2020

McDonald's, Domino's, Subway, Burger King, Pizza Hut, KFC and Carl's Jr are all planning to reopen under New Zealand's level 3 restrictions.

It won't be any normal drive-thru experience this morning, with fast-food chains introducing extra hygiene practices, and installing physical barriers to maintain social distancing.

McDonald's opened its Drive-Thru and McDelivery with a limited menu at 137 of its 169 Kiwi restaurants from today.

Big Macs, Quarter Pounders, cheeseburgers and Happy Meals will be available for those hankering for something other than their own cooking. But shakes, sundaes, McFlurries, frozen coke and McDonald's Gourmet Creations such as the Angus burger and bagels are off the menu for now.

"We're minimising contact and maximising distance, that's why our Drive-Thru and McDelivery services will be the safest way to get your Macca's," the website said.

McDonald's has put in other measures such a making sure staff wear gloves, observe safe distance markings and reduce the number of staff on shifts to allow for more space between people in an attempt to keep both staff and customers safe.

"Ensuring the safety of our crew, customers and community remains our priority. It may look a little different but it's still the Macca's you know and love," the website said.

Customers are also encouraged to use payWave if they can to ensure a contactless experience.

This article originally appeared on The NZ Herald and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Macca's 4am drive-thru queues shock