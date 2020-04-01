Menu
MAFS star seeks fresh start after cheating bombshell

by Mibenge Nsenduluka
1st Apr 2020 5:19 AM
The last few months have been a "nightmare" for Married at First Sight's Natasha Spencer.

The reality TV star was left feeling broken and humiliated after a topless video leak earlier this year followed by an alleged cheating scandal involving her TV husband Mikey Pembroke and fellow bride Stacey Hampton.

Spencer told Confidential that appearing on the controversial Channel 9 program turned her world upside down.

"MAFS broke me and brought me to a place that I've never been to but I'm really proud of the person that I've become post-show," she said ahead of the reunion dinner.

"I have no regrets. I still have days where it's hard to watch the show and have anxiety, but I've gone back to meditation and spirituality to combat that."

Natasha Spencer says she was broken by appearing on Married At First Sight. Picture: John Appleyard
Spencer said one of her lowest points was when Pembroke claimed to have had an affair with single mum Hampton.

"I was pretty pissed off because I found out he slept with Stacey on the night of our one month anniversary on the show, Aleks [Markovic] told me," she said.

"He ditched me to have sex with another bride! At first, I was totally beside myself and so angry. But my philosophy is not to hold onto any negative energy."

Hampton, who was partnered with Adelaide businessman Michael Goonan on the show, has repeatedly denied Pembroke's affair claims.

MAFS bride Stacey Hampton, with husband Michael Goonan, claimed to have had an affair with the man Spencer married on the show. Picture: Instagram
"She's still denying it, at the end of the day no-one knows what happened for sure," Spencer said.

"In a way, I felt that Stacey and Michael made such a mockery of the experiment because in the end you find out they stayed until the end despite knowing they both cheated on each other."

Spencer, who has been open about her mental health struggles, is now ready to put the drama behind her and use her platform to help others.

Spencer has been open about her mental health struggles. Picture: Supplied
"I just want to put this nightmare behind me and use this platform to really help people," she said.

"I'd love to do some motivational speaking about mental health and women's rights, both are really important to me. I'm trying to align myself with some charities and doing YouTube videos to help others."

Originally published as MAFS star seeks fresh start after cheating bombshell

Mikey Pembroke allegedly cheated on Spencer, his wife on MAFS. Picture: Instagram
