MAFS star's stunning marriage confession

Martha may be one of the reality show's few success stories but that hasn't stopped her from having a surprising view about her relationship's future.

Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli can count themselves lucky.

The couple are one of a handful of success stories that have come out of Married At First Sight, with the controversial reality TV show notorious for seeing more splits than long-lasting relationships.

But for someone that met her current boyfriend for the first time when she 'married' him on TV, Martha has a surprising view on marriage.

During a question-and-answer session with her followers on Instagram she revealed that despite being happily in love with her boyfriend for 18 months, Martha had no desire to make things legal.

"I'm probably the worst person to ask this of, because I don't really care about marriage," Martha said when asked about her and Michael's marriage plans.

"I don't think it's a big deal for me. If it happens, cute. But my relationship is amazing the way it is, what is a piece of paper going to do to change it?"

Martha also said she would “never worry” about Michael cheating on her.

Martha also took a blunt stance when asked if she minded when other women would "slide into Michael' DMs".

"I never worry about this … if he does something behind my back, all I'm losing is a liar and cheat. He loses a very cute, very sweet girl!" she said.

Martha and Michael's relationship has gone from strenghth to strength since the pair met on last year's season of MAFS.

Alongside Jules Robinson and Cam Merchant, the duo are the only couples still together from their season.

While Jules and Cam have legally married and are now expecting their first child together, Martha and Michael have gone on multiple overseas trips and moved from Melbourne to Sydney earlier this year.

The pair feature frequently on each other's Instagram account and caused a stir when they shared one racy photo to celebrate their one year anniversary last September.

The couple shared this photo to celebrate their one year anniversary.

Taken while they were holiday in Mexico, Martha was pictured on their hotel room balcony cuddling up to a shirtless Michael.

The racy shoot had been impromptu while the couple were admiring the beautiful sunset over the Los Cabos hotel they were staying at.

"We just literally were like the sunset was so nice, and we had been tanning and it was just like a nice moment and I thought, why not?" Martha previously told news.com.au.

The key to getting such a shot? It's all about using a self-timer and good lighting.

"No, I'm shameless like that," Martha joked. "Michael was like, 'Babe, you're naked on a balcony and there's people down there', and I'm like, 'It's just a naked body, they've seen it before.' He's like, 'I don't think they've seen it before so come a bit closer.'"

