Man allegedly steals Mercedes with firearm

TWO people landed in hospital after a Maryborough crash ended a police chase sparked by an alleged armed robbery in Brisbane.

Police allegedly found a sawn-off rifle in a stolen car after it smashed into two other vehicles in Maryborough.

The events started with an alleged armed robbery in Brisbane on March 21.

It will be alleged a 24-year-old man went to a carpark in Sunnybank around 6.10pm to meet with another man who he had organised to test drive his white Mercedes Benz via an online marketplace.

The two men entered the car and the driver allegedly pulled out a gun and ordered the car owner to get out, leaving his keys and phone.

The 24-year-old victim did as he was told and the man drove away in the car towards Sunnybank.

It will be further alleged that on March 25, around 5.20pm, police spotted a man and a woman in the white Mercedes hatchback travelling dangerously into Maryborough.

Officers tried to intercept the vehicle on Lennox St but it allegedly failed to stop.

Just after 5.30pm, police were called to a traffic crash at the intersection of March and Alice streets where the Mercedes allegedly collided with a prime mover and a Ford Falcon.

A 21-year-old woman who was allegedly inside the Mercedes was arrested before being taken to Maryborough Hospital with a minor injury.

She has since been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, unlawful use of a vehicle, evasion, driving unlicensed and was bailed to appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on July 6.

A 39-year-old man also believed to be an occupant of the Mercedes was taken to Hervey Bay hospital in a serious condition.

Charges are expected to be laid for the man, a police spokesman said. During a search of the stolen Mercedes Benz, a sawn-off rifle was allegedly found in the front passenger seat footwell.

The occupants of the two other vehicles involved in the crash were not seriously injured.

Investigations are continuing.