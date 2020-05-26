Man blames Centrelink appointment for bail breach

A MAN who breached bail by failing to report to police for almost two months claims a Centrelink appointment got in the way of the first reporting obligation and just didn't go after that.

David Eugene Mimi, 26, pleaded guilty on May 20 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to three counts of breaching bail - all for different conditions.

The court heard Mimi failed to report to Gracemere police between March 26 and May 18, was not at his bail address between April 2 and May 20 and breached a condition where he was not to go to Rockhampton.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police attended Mimi's bail address on April 5 and his sister said her brother had moved out on April 3.

He said Mimi was located at 1am on May 20.

The court heard there were no prior bail breaches on Mimi's eight-page criminal record.

Defence lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf said there was some confusion about the bail conditions because Mimi was originally bailed to Woorabinda which then went into lock down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said Mimi missed his first reporting obligation due to a Centrelink appointment and then simply didn't report.

Mr Lammersdorf said the alleged victim was now living in Darwin and there were plans for the bail condition of not going into Rockhampton to be amended so Mimi can live with another sister in Park Avenue.

Mimi was fined $900 and convictions were recorded.