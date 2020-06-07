Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
While legal in Queensland, gel blasters are considered firearms in NSW. File Image.
While legal in Queensland, gel blasters are considered firearms in NSW. File Image.
News

Man charged after “gel blasters”, drugs, taser, found

Holly Cormack
7th Jun 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN faces court after police located a stolen vehicle, firearms, a taser, and drugs at a Murwillumbah property last Thursday.

Officers from the Tweed Byron Police District and Proactive Crime Team executed a search warrant at the address, where they allegedly located a stolen Subaru Liberty motor vehicle, as well as the prohibited weapons and drugs.

The 28 year-old man has been charged with drug and firearm offences.

Police are reminding people that while gel blasters are legal in Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia, they are classed as firearms in New South Wales and Victoria and a Firearms Licence is required to possess such an item.

Gel blasters look like real firearms, but shoot water-filled gel pellets rather than bullets.

The arrest is part of Operation Marauder, which is a Tweed Byron Police District Operation focused on stolen motor vehicles, property, drugs and cross border crime.

Enquires are ongoing.

More Stories

gel blasters illegal firearms northern rivers crime tweed byron police
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Huge spike in STI cases prompts urgent health warning

        premium_icon Huge spike in STI cases prompts urgent health warning

        Health Frisky Sunshine Coast residents are being advised to wrap it before they tap it as doctors grapple with a rise in sexually transmitted infections.

        Cold snap continues to bite but end is in sight

        premium_icon Cold snap continues to bite but end is in sight

        Weather There is promise of warmer weather on the horizon

        Ex-councillor calls for CEO report to go public

        premium_icon Ex-councillor calls for CEO report to go public

        Council News Ex-councillor Greg Rogerson calls on council to make report public

        Premier responds to calls for border reopening

        premium_icon Premier responds to calls for border reopening

        News “We need to open up the place to facilitate tourists from interstate."